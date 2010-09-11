8th Annual Sparx City Hop will take place September 11th

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Downtown Cleveland Alliance and its Down & Aroundtown partners are proud to announce that the 8th Annual Sparx City Hop will take place on Saturday, September 11th, from 11am - 11pm.

Sparx City Hop is a free, all-day event that celebrates the visual, culinary and performing arts of Cleveland's most central and metropolitan neighborhoods. Free trolley service by Lolly the Trolley allows individuals and families to "hop" through the neighborhoods of Downtown (Historic Gateway Neighborhood, Historic Warehouse District, PlayhouseSquare and the Campus District) plus the neighborhoods that connect directly to Downtown (Tremont, Ohio City, MidTown, AsiaTown and St. Clair Superior). The trolley routes connect people to over 60 galleries & artist studios, over 100 restaurants, several markets and dozens of specialty retail shops. In addition, Sparx City Hop includes a variety of sidewalk concerts, main stage performances, special gallery and studio events, the Terminal Tower observation deck, the Tower City Street Fair, the Sparx Classic Car Show, a variety of merchant specials and so much more.

Between 25,000 and 30,000 people participate in the Sparx City Hop each year. Don't miss this opportunity to get out and explore what makes the core of our city so special!