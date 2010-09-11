CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On Saturday, September 11, 2010, there's "A Celebration of Patriotism and Bravery To Honor Our Military Personnel" at the 9th Annual Phone Cards for the Troops Luncheon.

Proceeds to benefit and support our local active duty men and women and veterans.

Where: Windows On The River- 2000 Sycamore Street, Cleveland

(West Bank of the Flats)

When: Doors open 11:00 a.m. - Luncheon served at noon

How Much: Cost: $35.00 per person

Checks Payable To: Support Our Troops, 1500 West 3rd Street, Suite 120, Cleveland, Ohio 44113