Cleveland Garlic Festival comes to Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, OH (September 10, 2010) - North Union Farmers Market presents the first annual Cleveland Garlic Festival at historic Shaker Square, September 11 and 12.

All proceeds will support North Union's mission of championing local foods by connected certified producers with consumers through their network of seven markets. Inspired by the 31 year-old Garlic Festival in Gilroy California, North Union Farmers Market plans to make this event ground zero "for all things garlic" in the Midwest Great Lakes region.

Attendees will enjoy garlic themed food prepared by local celebrity chefs including everything from ice cream to oysters, an on-site Chef Grill Off, live music, cooking demonstrations, wine tastings, taste and grow tents for children and many more events and activities.

What: North Union Farmers Market hosts first annual Cleveland Garlic Festival

What: Garlic themed food prepared by local celebrity chefs

Cleveland culinary luminaries participate in a Grill Fest Contest judged by local foodies

A "Children's Grow Tent" sponsored by the Cleveland Botanical Gardens whereby you "grow your own allium" with a recycled pot to take home and a unique watermelon tasting

Take a ride in the Euclid Beach Rocket car

Enjoy funk and jazz by New York City based group The Mike Clark Trio, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Other musical entertainment during the two day event includes: The Del Rio Bandits (instrumental 60's surf rock), Roberto Ocasio's Latin Jazz Project, Mifune (afrobeat), Lounge Kitty (loads of great covers), Mo' Mojo (zydeco), Carlos Jones and the P.L.U. S. band(reggae) and Garaj Mahal (world jazz)

Where: Shaker Square

Parking will be limited around Shaker Square; use Rapid Transit and/or RTA (special discount(s) for garlic goers).

Valet parking is available for bikers courtesy of the Ohio City Bike Coop (at entrance, Shaker Blvd. West).

When: Saturday, September 11, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 12, Noon to 8 p.m.

Admission: $10 adults, $3 children ages three to twelve (kids under three are free)

Tickets are for sale at all North Union Farmers Market locations, or call 216-751-7656.