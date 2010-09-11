Plowed: Cleveland Police Officer hit by drunk driver

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland Police officer was struck by a drunk driver early Saturday morning. According to Cleveland Police, he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The officer was stopped at the light on East 105th heading north around 1 a.m. when he received the green arrow to turn left. As he turned left, he was struck on the passenger side of his cruiser.

The suspect, 49-year-old David F. Myles ran the red light and was field tested for sobriety. He failed that test and then blew over the legal limit.

Myles was arrested on O.V.I.

