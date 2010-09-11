Off Duty: 40 Akron cops laid off, Mayor says streets are still safe

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - There are less police officers on the street Monday than there were over the weekend.

At midnight, 40 police officers were laid off and nine more were demoted. The FOP couldn't agree on items from the City of Akron, so the jobs were cut.

"The membership voted loud and clear and they said we don't trust the mayor and we're sick and tired of him holding a gun to our head every year threatening layoffs," said Union President Paul Hlyansky.

The police union says the city is trying to balance the budget on the backs of its police officers, 40 of them to be exact. The city counters, and says if the each officer on the force had given up $450 dollars, the 40 jobs could have been saved.

Here's what the FOP turned down according to the City of Akron:

Defer (put in the bank for payment later) longevity (bonus) payments of 2010 and 2011

Work three, non-traditional holidays in 2010 at straight time pay rate. (officers receive 13 paid holidays/yr.)

Take 14 hours furlough in 2010. (Most city employees have taken 32+ hours)

Have no wage cut or increase for 2010 and 2011

Replace $300 cash fitness payment with a free gym membership for 2011

Reduce 2011 clothing allowance (ranges from $1200-$1500) by approximately 25%. (Officers' uniforms are provided by the City)

Make minor change in mail order prescription plan

Agree that specific non economic issues would remain before fact finder

Chief Gus Hall says Akron residents will remain safe, but three-year veteran and newly laid off Officer Robert Miller begs to differ.

"As much as this is going to affect my family, I know myself and all of us in here are worried about how this is going to affect the citizens of Akron as well," said Officer Miller.

The 40 laid off Akron police officers came to the FOP to be sworn in as reserves officers. That will give them the ability to continue to carry their weapons and be able to get some additional work if they want. They hope they don't have to do that, but if they do, at least the opportunity is there.

