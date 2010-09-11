President Obama to Deliver Back-to-School Speech September 14

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As students begin their school year, President Barack Obama will deliver his second annual Back-to-School Speech at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, September 14 at Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School in Philadelphia, PA, a 2010 National Blue Ribbon School. This event is by invitation only.

President Obama's Back-to-School Speech will be live streamed on WhiteHouse.gov. For more information about watching the speech, visit www.whitehouse.gov/back-to-school. Schools can also view the speech on CNN which has said it plans to take the event live.

The arrival/departure of Air Force One in Philadelphia will be open press. The President's speech will be open to correspondents and still photographers and pooled for television. There will be a location available outside for television live shots. Please see additional details below.

