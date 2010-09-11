Brunswick Hills Firefighters Association to Host First Annual Charity Ball

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH - On Saturday, September 11, The Brunswick Hills Firefighters Association will be hosting the First Annual Firefighters Charity Ball benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®.

Join us from 6:30 PM - 11:30 PM at Michaud's in Strongsville for an evening of fun and entertainment. Numerous raffle prizes will be given away throughout the evening, including a Leather Patriotic Helmet! The evening will include a dinner buffet, open bar and entertainment.

Please dress in Class A Uniform or formal evening wear. This is sure to be an exciting and fun evening for everyone. Tickets for the First Annual Firefighters Charity Ball are available now through September 1st.

Tickets can be purchased by calling Pat Michalik at 440-773-7568 or by emailing pmichalik3@yahoo.com. We ask that all attendees are 21 and over. Tickets are $60 per person and $100 per couple. Hotel and travel accommodations are available from the Courtyard Marriott by calling 440-243-8785.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is internationally recognized for its pioneering work in finding cures and saving children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases. St. Jude is the first and only pediatric cancer center to be designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute. Founded by late entertainer Danny Thomas and based in Memphis, Tenn., St. Jude freely shares its discoveries with scientific and medical communities around the world.

St. Jude is the only pediatric cancer research center where families never pay for treatment not covered by insurance. No child is ever denied treatment because of the family's inability to pay. St. Jude is financially supported by ALSAC, its fundraising organization.

n 2010, St. Jude was ranked the most trusted charity in the nation in a public survey conducted by Harris Interactive, a highly respected international polling and research firm. St. Jude was also named the nation's top children's cancer hospital in the 2010-11 Best Children's Hospitals rankings published by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, go to www.stjude.org.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.