Cleveland native Steve Harvey heads to CBS daytime television

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland is taking over daytime television on CBS-19.

First, it was Drew Carey with "The Price is Right" and now, comedian and Cleveland native Steve Harvey is getting into the game show business!

Harvey is taking over hosting duties for "The Family Feud" this fall.

The 1974 Glenville High School graduate is very proud of his Cleveland roots. In fact, he's already had one Cleveland-area family on the show, and he's thrilled that his hometown fans are being so supportive!

"I'm just a Cleveland guy. This is huge for me" says Harvey

But comedy fans-- don't worry! Harvey says he's not giving up his stand-up career.

In fact, he says it helps him with his hosting duties-- because he needs to think fast and be funny for both jobs!

You can catch Steve Harvey's hosting debut Monday morning.

"The Family Feud" airs weekdays at 9 a.m., on CBS 19.

