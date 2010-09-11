Strongsville Police search for suspected family of thieves

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – 19 Action News has uncovered more about a suspected family of thieves caught on tape who are now on the run.

Strongsville Police are now looking for a mother and father who keep telling people different stories as they go.

According to police, the Dickersons were caught on tape buying items with the bank card of a 72-year-old woman. David and Gloria Dickerson even had their kids with them.

Records show David Dickerson called a relative and said he'd be coming to stay, but police say the family told a manager at their apartment complex they had to leave due to a family emergency.

At the apartment, Strongsville police found a television that was bought with the elderly woman's credit card. Strongsville police are leading the investigation, and thanks to 19 Action News, a number of viewers came forward and called CrimeStoppers with information on the thieving family after the story aired last week.

"I think that's one of the reasons that it upset me the most," said Officer Wayne Feuerstein of the Strongsville Police Department. "Not just the fact that you have two adults that stole a debit card from a 72-year-old woman and then use it but they take their kids along to perpetrate it."

David Dickerson has been convicted of theft twice before. Maybe mom and dad thought they had finally figured out how to run the scam.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David and Gloria Dickerson should call CrimeStoppers at 216.252.7463

