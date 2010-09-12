Give It Up: Cleveland Police investigate robbery, shooting on city's eastside

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are investigating an aggravated robbery and felonious assault shooting near the Cleveland Clinic Sunday morning.

According to Cleveland Police, around 12:08 a.m., Third District zone cars received a radio assignment to respond to Cleveland Clinic for a male shot. Upon arrival at the Cleveland Clinic, officers located 35-year-old Howard Portis with a gunshot wound to the left calf.

While at the Clinic, officers were informed by Portis that Saturday evening around 9:00 p.m., he was walking in the area of E. 70th and Hough Avenue when he was approached by a black male with a firearm. As the male approached the victim he stated "Give it up."

Realizing that the male was attempting to rob him the victim turned and ran. As Portis ran away, the male shot him once in the left calf. After the shooting, the victim was conveyed by private auto to Cleveland Clinic, where he was treated and released for a gunshot wound to the left calf.

Officers responded to the area of the shooting to located the suspect but the search came up empty handed.

The investigation is being handled by the Third District Detective Bureau.

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information about this incident to contact the Cleveland Division of Police Third District Detective Bureau at 216.623.5318.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.