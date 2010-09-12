Heartless: Man accused of sexually assaulting girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - Canton Police tell 19 Action News that a 4-year-old girl has been hospitalized after her mother's boyfriend reportedly sexually assaulted the child.

According to police, the incident is believed to have taken place in the 2600 block of Hursh Place NW between 7:15 a.m. and 5:15 p.m

The child's mother called police and reported that her 34-year-old live-in boyfriend sexually assaulted her daughter.

No word at this time if the boyfriend has been arrested or if there are charges pending.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time as well.



