Canton Police investigate possible teen rape, kidnapping

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - Canton Police are investigating a possible kidnapping and rape that occurred Saturday evening.

According to the 17-year-old female victim, she may have been sexually assaulted after she was kidnapped. They men apparently gave the teen something to drink and she didn't remember what happened after.

Cleveland police say the men gave her the drink at an unknown location between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. somewhere in the city of Canton.

The teen was taken to Mercy Medical Center for evaluation.

Canton Police report that one of the suspects was listed as a Hispanic male in his 20's, 5'5" and wore an orange shirt with shorts and boots.

Anyone with information should contact the Canton Police Department at 330.489.3100.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.