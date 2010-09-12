Unsolved: Four years later, Grandmother's murder still a mystery

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It's been four years since a Cleveland grandmother was brutally murdered in her own home. Four years later, her killer remains on the loose.

Now, family members are desperately hoping someone can solve this murder mystery.

Catalina Piedra, 78-years-old, came to this country from Cuba over fifty years ago. She hoped to make a better life for her family. The mother of two and grandmother of six was a successful business woman in real estate with many, many friends.

Piedra was beaten to death in her West 31st Street in May of 2006. The Cuban immigrant was just four feet tall and 100 pounds. She loved life…she was the type of woman who would wake up in the morning... put on all of her makeup... she was so spunky" said Piedra's daughter Darlene Guerra.

According to the victim's Granddaughter-In-Law, Amada Lemasters tells 19 Action News "they beat her... they broke her fingers...they beat her on the head with a large object...a blunt object."

Guerra called police when she noticed something weird about her mother's home. "It was just really dark… My mother always kept the front light on... the shades pulled up… you could see the TV on because she kept her curtains draped... None of that was going on... It was just like an eerie feeling."

Cleveland detectives said there were no signs of forced entry and that Catalina was murdered in one part of the house and then dragged to her bedroom where she was stuffed under her desk.

Nothing was stolen.

Four years later, the case is still unsolved and for those that loved her, the list of things they miss goes on and on.

There's a ten thousand dollar reward for information leading to grandma's killer. Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.