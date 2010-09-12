Big Mess: Massive watermain break causes flooding, water shortage

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) – A massive watermain break in Akron has caused flooding and forced the City of Akron's Water Department to shut down water service temporarily to many residents in Akron and cities to the north and west of Akron.

A 36" water main break on W. Glenwood at N. Howard was reported to the Akron Water Department Sunday at around 2:10pm. A contractor had been scheduled to make repairs to this main on Monday as a minor leak was discovered on Thursday. An emergency order for pre-stressed concrete cylinder repair pipe was placed on Thursday, with delivery expected on Monday.

The water main was shutdown by City crews at around 2:55 p.m. Due to the severity of the leak, and the amount of water lost that normally feeds the water system, low water pressures are being reported throughout the Akron water service West of N. Howard St and North of Copley.

Watermain break's leak was finally stopped and repairs will begin soon. According to Mark Williamson, Director of Communications for the City of Akron, full-pressure water service is gradually returning to those who had low pressure.

There's no need to boil water, it's safe to drink.

Additionally, Sunday at 3:15pm, another main break was reported to Akron Water in the area of Tallmadge Ave and Anaconda. Water Crews are currently onsite investigating. This break is probably due to the larger break on W. Glenwood.

