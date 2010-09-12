Ohio Visit: Former President Clinton lends support to Gov. Strickland during Cleveland visit

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Former President Bill Clinton in Cleveland on Tuesday to lend his support to Governor Ted Strickland.

Mr. Clinton is hoping his third visit to Tri-C pays big dividends, as Strickland is running slightly behind his GOP opponent John Kasich. Northeast Ohio is about 8-1 Democrat to Republican.

"I don't think this is rocket science. So if the answer is what do we need and who's more likely to do it. The answer in Ohio is Ted Strickland," said former President Clinton.

"He made a lot of points I wasn't really familiar with," said Andre Thompson. "I'm glad I came because it did bring a lot of light to my eyes."

"I'm going to vote Strickland anyway because he's good for Ohio," said Strickland supporter Diane Armstrong. "I say that because of his policies and his voting record."

Clinton will head to Columbus for another Strickland rally later today.

Gov. Strickland and challenger Kasich will debate tonight in Columbus and again on Oct. 7 in Toledo. The one-hour debates will be televised by the local TV partners of The Columbus Dispatch and The Blade of Toledo, as well as by ONN, the statewide cable news network.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.