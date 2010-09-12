New Details: Suspects who robbed an off-duty FBI agent were both armed

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – 19 Action News has uncovered more information about an off-duty F.B.I. agent from Chicago who shot a teenage robber in Cain Park.

According to court records, investigators now say two teens on bikes both had guns and robbed an unidentified off-duty F.B.I. agent and one of his friends. The teenage suspects put a gun to the agent's head and took his wallet, badge and more.

When the suspects took off, the agent fired shots hitting the teen in the back and in the leg.

Cleveland Police located the teens when one of them flagged down a police officer claiming his friend had been shot. Police then located the stolen items and a fake handgun a few feet away.

Court records show police busted a third person later on for being the lookout guy.

Authorities are now performing DNA testing to tie everyone together to the crimes and sort out exactly what went down during the shooting at Cain Park.

