It Adds Up: David Reines appointed as County Auditor in wake of Russo Scandal

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Commissioners officially appointed David Reines as acting County Auditor Monday morning.

Reines replaces Frank Russo, who resigned last week after being charged federally in connection with the county corruption probe. The lack of honesty and impartially has certainly undermined everyone's faith in the Auditor's office.

"It is understandable that the public is shaken by what went on in the Auditor's Office," said County Commissioner Tim Hagan.

"We were absolutely furious, as are 99.9% of county employees who show up every day," said County Commissioner Peter Lawson Jones.

Commissioners Lawson Jones and Hagan appointed David R. Reines as acting County Auditor at a Board of County Commissioners meeting Monday morning.

Commissioner Peter Lawson Jones said: "I had the privilege of serving with Dave during my first three years as county commissioner. He's an all star - diligent, thoughtful, public-policy oriented and highly ethical. Our County is fortunate indeed that Dave is willing to undertake this critical assignment of righting the Auditor's Office and restoring public faith in the agency."

Since July 2007, Mr. Reines has served as Chief Development Officer of the Center for Families and Children, a nonprofit community services agency. A former County Administrator, Mr. Reines has held several significant positions in the public and nonprofit sector. He served as Executive Vice President of the Greater Cleveland United Way Services from 1997 to 2001, until being named County Administrator.

After leaving the County administrator's office in 2004, Mr. Reines was the Executive Vice President for Workforce and Economic Development at Cuyahoga Community College.

County Administrator Jim McCafferty said the Commissioners selected Reines after reaching out to the business and nonprofit community for recommendations and assistance.

"I was approached by Commissioners Tim Hagan and Peter Lawson Jones, for whom I have the utmost respect," Mr. Reines said. "I told them I would be willing to help if I could. I realize it is a short-term job, and that there are also substantial challenges."

After January 1, 2011, the elected County Auditor's office will be eliminated. A Chief Financial Officer, to be appointed by the Executive and approved by the County Council, will assume all of the Auditor's statutory duties.

