Cleveland Browns, City of Cleveland kick off "Ring of Honor" week

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns and the City of Cleveland will kick off "Ring of Honor" ceremony week.

WHAT: The Cleveland Browns and the City of Cleveland will jointly kick off "Ring of Honor Week"

WHEN: Monday, September 13, 2010, 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: BrownsTown at Cleveland Browns Stadium

WHO: Cleveland Browns President Mike Holmgren, Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson and Pro Football Hall of Fame President/Executive Director Steve Perry will be on hand to formally commence "Ring of Honor Week"

There will be a tour of Heritage Hall, a special season-long exhibit which consists of a 4,600-square foot exhibition space located in BrownsTown that will serve as a tribute to the club's storied past. This area will include displays from the 16 Ring of Honor inductees, including their busts, as well as memorabilia and photography from the team's history.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.