Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Foodbank Taste of the Browns 2010 Celebrity Dinner tackles hunger for the 12th year in Cleveland on Monday, Sept. 13.

In 2009, this annual charity event benefiting the Cleveland Foodbank, Northeast's Ohio largest hunger relief organization, raised more than $117,000 that translated to more than half a million meals.(for every dollar donated, the Cleveland Foodbank can provide four meals).

This year's event features signature dishes from a roster of more than 25 of the area's best chefs and restaurants, notable Cleveland Browns alumni and current players, local celebrities, entertainment and scores of unique live and silent auction items.

Interview/photo opportunities include:

• Executive chefs from many of the 25+ participating local restaurants

• Joe Thomas and Al "Bubba" Baker, event honorary co-chairs and current/alumni Browns players

• Current and alumni Browns players

• Anne Goodman, executive director of the Cleveland Foodbank

• Attendees and special guests

WHERE:

Cleveland Browns Stadium, AT&T Club Lounge City View

(Enter through Cleveland Clinic/Southeast Gate, facing Great Lakes Science Center to check in at media table for credentials.* Please arrive by 7:30 p.m.)

WHEN:

Monday, Sept. 13, 2010, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.