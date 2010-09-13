Explosive: Violent crash triggers caught on tape explosion on Cleveland's Westside

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A explosive early morning accident on Cleveland's Westside Monday.

An out of control pick-up truck slammed into a utility pole and an RTA bus shelter at West 73rd and Lorain around 2:30AM. The impact sparked an explosion.

Two people were sitting inside the RTA shelter at the time of the violent crash, both suffered injuries but are expected to survive.

The driver of the pick-up - Daniel Wheeler - fled on foot but was tracked down a short time later. Charges against Wheeler are pending.

Surveillance video at a nearby gas station captured the terrifying scene. Mohammed Alquaddi was at work at the gas station when the crash happened. He called 911 and shut off the gas pumps.

Minutes later, a woman who was sitting in the bus station was carried into the store by a customer and her boyfriend, who was also in the RTA shelter at the time of the crash.

"She was crying, she was scared," said Alquaddi. "I told her everything is okay....everything is okay....relax."

The explosions were apparently caused by a huge transformer on the pole. Police say the intersection will be closed all day while utility crews work to clean-up and restore power to the traffic lights.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.