Lakewood Real Estate Seminar To Be Held On September 16th

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - The Lakewood Real Estate Seminar will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2010 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Sweetwater Landing in the MetroParks, 1500 Scenic Drive.

This seminar is designed to showcase Lakewood and its diverse, attractive housing stock. Registration forms are available on the City of Lakewood website at www.onelakewood.com or by calling (216) 529-6637.

The morning lecture series will include presentations on economic and community development initiatives, housing code enforcement, regional and local economies, PACE legislation and financing programs to maintain and improve Lakewood Century homes. During lunch, there will be a presentation on land development and appraisal. The afternoon lecture series will include an FHA presentation and credit union financing. The day will conclude with participants viewing recent commercial and residential development projects.

This real estate seminar is accredited by The Ohio Division of Real Estate for 6 hours of continuing education for realtors. There is a $55.00 registration fee. Space is limited, so please register early. Non-realtors are also welcome to attend for $25.00.

The Real Estate Seminar is part of "Home Week in Lakewood" which includes the Lakewood Historical Society Tour on September 12, First Time Homebuyers Seminar on September 14, the Real Estate Seminar on September 16 and Lakewood Open House on September 18.

For further information, contact the City of Lakewood's Division of Community Development at (216) 529-6637.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.