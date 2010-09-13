Green high school students seriously injured in fiery crash caused by repeat drunk driver

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MORROW COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Three high students and a recent graduate from Green injured in a fiery car crash over the weekend.

The crash happened early Saturday morning on I-71 just south of State Route 95.

Deputies tell 19 Action News a drunk driver was going the wrong way on the highway when she plowed into the students car.

The driver of the students car - 18-year-old Paige Sands - recently graduated from Green High School. Sands' passengers are all current students at the school.

Alyssa Cabot, Sierra Lee and Bailey Coppenger remain hospitalized.

The driver who caused the accident - 50-year-old Jacqueline Leppert - is listed in fair condition at OSU Hospital. She has two prior drunk driving convictions in Franklin County.

The Green High School superintendent says they do have a crisis team at the school.

