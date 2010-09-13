Angry Drunk: Inebriated idiot unleashes obscenity-laced racial rant before fighting with cops

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - An angry Amherst man facing a slew of charges after going into a drunken rage last week.

Police found Shannon Johnson bloodied, beaten and lying in a parking lot after a fight Thursday night.

The 30-year-old launched into a racial rant laced with obscenities when cops neared him. Johnson started to kick and spit at EMS and, once he was at the hospital, started a fight with hospital staffers and police officers.

The drunken dimwit was cuffed and stuffed on charges of assault, disorderly conduct by intoxication and resisting arrest.

