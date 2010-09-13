Vote by mail applications for November 2nd general election to arrive in mailboxes this week

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The county-wide mailing of 640,589 Vote by Mail ballot applications will begin on September 15th. The November 2nd General Election marks the first time in history that Cuyahoga County voters will elect a County Executive and an 11 member County Council. In the entire election there are 141 candidates and 151 issues on the November 2nd ballot. "This election makes voting by mail very attractive to voters who want extra time to study the issues and candidates," said Jane Platten, Director of the Board of Elections.

70 percent of voters who cast ballots in the September 7th Primary Election voted by mail. "We expect an even higher percentage in the General Election," said Platten.

Candidates are running for state offices including Governor, U.S. Senate, and House of Representatives. The first County Executive and 11 County Council District representatives will be elected, as well as state and local judicial offices. Voters will also decide school and municipal ballot issues.

Voters may also obtain ballot applications from the Board of Elections website, www.boe.cuyahogacounty.us, their local public library, or by calling the Voter Information Hotline at 216-443-3298.

Ballots will be mailed to voters after September 28th.

