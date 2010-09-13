Truck driver accused in deadly hit & run accident pleads

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Herschel Roberts plead guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide Monday.

The 61-year old truck driver hit Sylvia Bingham at the intersection of East 21st and Prospect last September.

The 22-year-old was riding her bike and Roberts was driving a 2005 Peterbilt Straight truck.

He left the scene but was found about an hour later.

Roberts tested positive for marijuana.

He will be sentenced October 25th.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.