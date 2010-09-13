Finally!: The first pictures of Little Boobie Jr.

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - After six months of waiting Keyshia Cole and Daniel Boobie Gibson finally tweeted pictures of Junior.
The couple was out shopping and daddy tweeted this little daddy-son moment:
"Booby and Booby Jr. Ain't enough hours in the day."
Daniel "Boobie" Gibson Jr. just turned 6 months old this month.
