Dirty Doc: Doctor accused of paying patient cash, drugs in exchange for sex

UPDATE: LORAIN COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - New details on the Lorain County doctor accused of having sex with a patient.

Jang Kongthong's attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf in court Tuesday morning.

The 69-year-old dirty doc was arrested at his Independence home Monday. 19 Action News has learned Kongthong did not cooperate during his arrest, and was placed in handcuffs.

Detectives say Kongthong offered up cash and prescription drugs in exchange for sex. The inappropriate act went on for about six months at the doctor's office on Dickson Street in Wellington.

Kongthong remains free on bond. He is due in court October 21st for a pretrial hearing.

