Help cops catch the 12 most dangerous crooks in our state

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The feds call them "The Dangerous Dozen."

They're low-life's of every variety...the 12 most wanted fugitives in northern Ohio and if you help the U.S. Marshals get them off the streets, you can make some serious money.

Here they are: wanted for murder, rape and sex crimes.

Six of Ohio's Dangerous Dozen are from the Cleveland/Akron area, including Lateeshia Scott.

Scott is the first female to be named to the list. The Feds say she robbed a bank on W. 25th St. by passing the teller a note saying she'd blow her away if she didn't hand over the money.

Lateeshia made the list because her crimes are becoming more violent and authorities haven't been able to catch her.

Now her mug is all over the internet and on wanted posters.

U.S. marshals have been looking for Lateeshia around E. 55th and Woodland where she's known to have lived but they realize she could be anywhere.

So just how much can you make by turning in Lateeshia or any one of the dangerous dozen?

"Typically, it can go from a few hundred dollars to we just paid someone five thousand dollars on an arrest last month."

And the reward money can add up.

If you drop a dime on someone and they're found with a gun, the amount goes up and if they're hanging with their flea bitten fugitive friends it goes up as well.

If you have a tip on any of the Dangerous Dozen call 1-866-4WANTED.

