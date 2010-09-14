Now Hiring: Dozens descend upon St. Augustine Health Campus Job Fair

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Are you unemployed and looking for a job? You aren't alone, click this link to see Ohio's latest unemployment numbers.

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The state of Ohio remains plagued by outrageous unemployment.

The St. Augustine Health Campus hosted a Job Fair Tuesday. They are hiring for HHA's, STNA's , RN's, and LPN's,. Part-Time, full-time and PRN available.

St. Augustine is located at 7801 Detroit Ave. in the old St. John's Hospital building. St. Augustine is non profit organization providing Home Health Care (new), Skilled Nursing, Rehabilitation, Long Term Care, Assisted Living and Hospice Care.

Michelle Harris is a certified home health aide, but she's in school at Tri-C beginning work on becoming a nurse.

She's a single parent and because of her school schedule, she'll have to quit her job. She's hoping to find flexibility at St Augustine.

"This is my last hope of having a job, being gainfully employed and attending school," said Harris. "So I just hope it works out for me."

Tracie Roston was a state tested nursing assistant who just finished nursing school.

"It was tough going through nursing school, but it was something I wanted to do for me and my family."

St. Augustine provides excellent benefits, flexible schedules, and on-site child care.

