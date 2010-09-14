Razor Sharp: Machete found in former Cuyahoga County Auditor Frank Russo's office

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO)- 19 Action News has learned a machete was found in the offices of former Cuyahoga County Auditor Frank Russo.

Last week, Russo resigned under federal charges.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department confirms a worker in the Auditor's office noticed the machete in another worker's office.

According to those within the office, Russo was planning on selling the machete.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.