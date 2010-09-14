Nut Zone: Cleveland Indians accommodate those with peanut allergies

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians announced the first ever Peanut Aware Zone at Progressive Field on September 26th when the Tribe plays host to the Kansas City Royals.

Fans and their families can attend the 7:05p.m. Indians game with a reduced risk of exposure to peanut allergens. The Cleveland Indians Peanut Aware Zone is in partnership with the Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network (FAAN) to provide a peanut allergen reduced section of the ballpark. A portion of the proceeds from tickets purchased to the Peanut Aware Zone will be donated to benefit FAAN and food allergy research.

Fans seated in the Indians Peanut Aware Zone on September 26 will be in a designated area with limited risk to peanuts. As an open-air facility, Progressive Field cannot guarantee the ballpark will be completely peanut allergen free. Below is a list of accommodations that will minimize the risk of peanut allergens in the designated area while at the game. In addition here is how fans can get to their seats with limited amount of exposure to peanuts.

Peanut Aware Zone accommodations:

Least peanut-exposed path to the Peanut Aware Zone

Park in Gateway East parking garage (located between Progressive Field and Quicken Loans Arena) or walk to this garage. Enter the elevator closest to East 9th Ave. and Gate C (near Bob Feller statue). Go to 3rd floor and cross the bridge into the ballpark to enter the Peanut Aware Zone on the right.

Sections 303 and 304 will be designated as the Peanut Aware Zone.

No peanuts or tree nuts will be allowed in sections 303 and 304 for the September 26 game.

No peanut vending will be allowed in sections 303 and 304.

The Peanut Aware Zone (sections 303 and 304 and surrounding areas) will be power washed and cleaned after previous night's game.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.