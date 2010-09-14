Call a Cab: Repeat drunk driver nabbed by Alliance Police - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Call a Cab: Repeat drunk driver nabbed by Alliance Police

ALLIANCE, OH (WOIO) - A 51-year-old Alliance man really needs to sober up.

Wallace West was arrested for drunken driving on September 2nd. His blood alcohol level was .123%. The legal limit in Ohio is .08%.

If convicted, this will be West's 6th OVI offense.

