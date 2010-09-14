Clean House: Newly appointed Auditor Reines orders Russo's go to guys to resign

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Heads started to roll bright and early Tuesday morning at the Cuyahoga County Auditor's Office.

On the chopping block, two of Frank Russo's go to guys, one of whom the feds suspect paid $5,000 for his job.

Newly appointed Auditor David Reines asked for - and received - the resignations of two top people in the Auditor's Office. Reines replaced Frank Russo, who resigned last week after being charged federally in connection with the county corruption probe.

Administrator Destin Ramsey and Chief Operating Officer Famir Mohammed both stepped down after being asked to do so Tuesday. Ramsey had been the face of the office during the recent troubled times and Mohammed admits to being Public Employee 5 in federal information. The feds say a guy familiar with the "Russo" way of doing things.

"I did not take that into consideration, um, it's certainly something everybody asks me about," said County Auditor Reines.

The oust of two top aides aren't the only changes at the Auditor's Office. Frank Russo's name was scratched from the office doors. New administrator David Reines' name now greets visitors.

"I am an administrator, so I will be handling most of the administrative functions," said Reines. "I did not feel the need for those two gentlemen to remain as employees."

Bottom line, he'll work an 8 hour day, and not the 2 or 3 Russo put in.

Reines says another task on the front burner is clearing up the Board of Revision's backlog as well as the Boards of Revision.

