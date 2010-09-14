36-years in prison for punk who killed over a sweatshirt

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - 36-years in prison for the man who killed over a hooded sweatshirt in Cleveland.

Raymond Bolan was sentenced Tuesday morning before Judge Joan Synenberg.

On November 4th, 2008, 31-year-old Jerome Fears was walking with a friend on the sidewalk near 2710 Central Avenue in Cleveland, when they walked by Bolan and a group of Bolan's friends.

Bolan told Fears he should not be walking in this area of town wearing a hooded sweatshirt, then asked his friends if anyone had a gun. Bolan retrieved a gun and fired at least six rounds toward Fears and his friend as they attempted to walk away from Bolan and his friends.

Fears was hit once in the back, which exited through his chest. Fears' friend was able to flee to his nearby brother's apartment. He was uninjured.

Cleveland Police conducted the investigation.

Bolan was arrested on unrelated drug charges on November 24, 2009. On August 27, 2010, a jury found Bolan guilty on all counts: aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault.

