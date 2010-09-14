The Best!: Cedar Point named the best amusement park in the world

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

SANDUSKY, OH (WOIO) - For the 13th consecutive year, Cedar Point amusement park/resort in Sandusky, Ohio, was named as the "Best Amusement Park in the World" in the prestigious Golden Ticket Awards presented annually by Amusement Today newspaper.

The announcement was made late Saturday night, Sept. 11 during a special ceremony held in Williamsburg, Va.

The Golden Ticket Awards are given to the highest-rated parks in approximately two dozen categories as determined by a panel of experienced amusement park fans from around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Amusement Today is an international publication that covers amusement and waterpark news and trends.

In addition to winning the highly coveted award for the world's best amusement park, Cedar Point's Millennium Force roller coaster was also named as the "Best Steel Roller Coaster." Celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer, Millennium Force has been selected as the best steel coaster for the fifth time since its introduction in 2000. Standing 310 feet tall, Millennium Force was the first roller coaster in history to top the 300-foot-tall threshold and exceed speeds of 90 mph!

"This is extremely exciting news," said John Hildebrandt, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. "Being at the top of these lists is quite an achievement. We are very proud of these honors and they mean a great deal to all of Cedar Point's employees."

Millennium Force had a lot of company in the "Best Steel Roller Coaster" category, with two other Cedar Point coasters rated in the Top Ten and another pair ranked in the Top 25. Perennial favorite Magnum XL-200 (8th) and the 42-story-tall Top Thrill Dragster (10th) were the park's two other Top Ten finalists while the twisting Maverick tied for the 21st spot and the Raptor inverted roller coaster was ranked 24th.

Located on the shores of Lake Erie, Cedar Point is one of the most popular family vacation destinations in the country. With 75 rides, including 17 roller coasters, the park has more rides and more roller coaters than any park in the world. Built in 1870, Cedar Point is the second oldest amusement park in North America.

Beginning next weekend, Cedar Point will be open for HalloWeekends 14, a family fall festival of fun and frights, Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 17 through Oct. 31, 2010.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.