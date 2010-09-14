Ohio Senate Race: Republican Portman shows edge over Democratic Fisher

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Republican Rob Portman now earns his highest level of support to date against Democrat Lee Fisher in the U.S. Senate race in Ohio.

The latest Rasmussen Reports statewide telephone survey of Likely Voters, including leaners, finds Portman picking up 49% of the vote, while Fisher gets 41% support. Two percent (2%) prefer some other candidate, and eight percent (8%) are undecided.

Two weeks ago, Portman held a 47% to 41% lead over Fisher when leaners were included in the totals. Leaners are those who initially indicate no preference for either of the candidates but answer a follow-up question and say they are leaning towards a particular candidate. From this point forward, Rasmussen Reports considers results with leaners the primary indicator of the race.

Results before leaners are added show Portman, a former congressman and Bush administration official, with a 46% to 39% lead over Fisher, the state's current lieutenant governor. Two weeks ago, Portman led Fisher 44% to 39% in results excluding leaners.

Prior to the latest survey, Portman's support has stayed in the very narrow range of 42% to 45%. Fisher has earned 37% to 43% of the vote in that same period.

But while 73% of Portman's supporters are already certain of how they will vote on Election Day, only 64% of Fisher voters say the same.

Portman is backed by 89% of Ohio Republicans, while Fisher draws support from 77% of the state's Democrats. Portman holds a 19-point advantage among voters not affiliated with either major political party.Ohio has been one of the hardest hit states in the bad economy. Ohio voters trust Republicans more than Democrats by a 48% to 41% margin when it comes to economic issues.

Voters in the state are almost evenly divided over President Obama's proposed $50 billion federal jobs program aimed at fixing roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure. Opposition is slightly stronger nationally.

Forty-one percent (41%) in Ohio think the plan will help the economy, while 28% believe it will hurt the economy.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.