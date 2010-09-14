Amber Alert: Toledo boy and mom found safe

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

OHIO (WOIO) - An Amber Alert has been called off.

The alert was issued for a little boy who was with his non-custodial mother, a woman whom has threatened to harm the child and herself in the past.

Details are not being released but police are saying that both the mother and the little boy have been located and are safe.

People were being asked to look out for 4-year-old Ronald W. Root. He is a white child, 4 feet tall and 90 pounds. Ronald has sandy blonde hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red Transformers t-shirt and khaki pants. The child was last seen 2409 Orchard Road in Ottawa Hills in Lucas County.

Katrina Jones-Root is bi-polar and has not taken her medication. She is believed to be driving a silver Subaru Legacy 4-door car with an Ohio license plate EYD 7574.

Jones-Root has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow sundress with flower print and silver sandals. She is 5'5" tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Please call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.

