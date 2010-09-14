Fatal Crash: Truck involved in deadly accident on I-480

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - One person is dead and one injured after a two vehicle accident on I-480 westbound ramp at the Lee Road exit.

According to cops a truck, owned by the company Tank Integrity Services, Inc. out of North Royalton, was hit from behind by Chevy Cobalt, causing Jonathan D. Williams of Lorain to lose control and flip over.

When police arrived, 51-year old Williams was trapped inside his truck. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

18-year old Jason Sloan, who was driving the Chevy, did not have a driver's license.

He was arrested for Aggravated Vehicular Homicide.

Meantime Williams passenger in the truck has been treated and released from Metro. His name is not being released.

