Evacuated: Bomb threat clears out Paris landmark

(WOIO) - The Eiffel Tower in Paris has been evacuated.

Officials say a total of about 25,000 people were in both the tower and the Champ de Mars park when a bomb threat was called in.

The Eiffel Tower is one of the world's most popular tourist attractions.

Bomb sniffing dogs are currently on the scene.

