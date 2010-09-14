Price Surge: Cost of gas skyrockets in northeast Ohio

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Northeast Ohio gas prices shot upward 12.4 cents this week. The average price for a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline is $2.806 at the pump. The national average for a gallon of self-serve regular is $2.717, which is 3.5 cents higher than a week ago.

According to AAA's Fuel Gauge, maintaining the momentum gained last Friday, oil futures finished the formal trading session on the NYMEX up 74 cents, settling at $77.19. The shutdown of two Enbridge pipelines in the upper Midwest is one of several factors driving crude prices to their highest levels since August 11th.

Enbridge's "6A" pipeline, which carries crude oil from Canada to US refineries in the Midwest, was closed last Thursday as a result of a leak. There is no current estimate as to when the pipeline will be back in operation. The other Enbridge pipeline has been shut down since late July and is still waiting approval from the Office of Pipeline Safety to restart. The repairs necessary to fix the pipeline are not considered to be extensive. However, increased sensitivity in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico, coupled with the fact that Enbridge facilities have suffered two incidents within six weeks of each other, could result in a more extensive regulatory review. This increased scrutiny could add additional time before the pipelines return to fully operational levels.

Economic news released from China is also responsible for higher crude prices. In addition to imports rising 13 percent, oil demand in August rose 7.4 percent compared to a year ago. China is the second largest consumer of oil in the world and the increased demand numbers bolstered investor confidence which, in turn, spurred equity markets higher.

The most powerful weather pattern to date for the Atlantic storm season has now reached Category 4. Hurricane Igor has maximum sustained winds of 135 miles per hour, but forecasters are not currently predicting that the hurricane will not have any impact on the Gulf of Mexico and have not issued any coastal warnings at this time. It is moving west-northwest in the Atlantic on a track that could take it toward Bermuda. Hurricane Julia has formed in the Caribbean and is currently nearing the Cape Verde Islands.

The following is a list of the average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.789 Alliance

$2.812 Ashland

$2.710 Ashtabula

$2.859 Aurora

$2.836 Chesterland

$2.847 Cleveland

$2.798 Elyria

$2.858 Independence

$2.799 Lorain

$2.853 Lyndhurst

$2.746 Massillon

$2.806 Mentor

$2.699 New Philadelphia

$2.765 Niles

$2.858 Norwalk

$2.859 Oberlin

$2.784 Parma

$2.799 Ravenna

$2.859 Solon

$2.792 Willard

This week's average prices: Northeast Ohio Average $2.806

Average price during the week of September 7, 2010 $2.682

Average price during the week of September 15, 2009 $2.470