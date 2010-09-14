Debate: Ohio Governor candidates go head-to-head in first debate

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio's major-party candidates for governor went head-to-head Tuesday night in Columbus.

Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland and Republican challenger John Kasich took part in the first of two televised 1-hour debates hosted by the Ohio Newspaper Organization.

Among, the big topics: jobs, high-speed rail service and crime.

First-term Democrat incumbent Strickland once enjoyed widespread popularity but is currently struggling in his reelection campaign.

The latest polls have Kasich leading.

The candidates will have at least one more debate before the November election.

It is set for Oct. 7 in Toledo.

