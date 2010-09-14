Mean Mom: Mother's inexcusable act has 19 Action News asking the Tough Questions

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County children's services is investigating after a seven year old girl was beaten by mom after a neighbor found her wandering the streets late at night.

Multiple neighbors tell us they seen her walking late at night near 149th and Kinsman. They sat she was hungry and dirty.

Neighbors say her hard life came to light when they took the little girl in for a few days then tried to take her home to mom.

"I took her back home and mom said what are you doing here...get out my house! No child should live that life. Just 7."

"And when I took her home she was beating her. Beating her crying," Nicholas Kamples.

Mom's boyfriend Ricky Lawson says he didn't know about what happened because he doesn't live with her.

A Cuyahoga County child services spokesperson says the agency got calls about possible neglect in April, but the calls were vague.

So far there have not been any charges filed against mom.

The case is still under investigation.

