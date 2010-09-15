Man Down: Off-duty Cleveland cop hit by motorist driving under suspension

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An off-duty Cleveland cop struck by two cars late Tuesday night on Denison Avenue.

The officer was directing traffic when he was struck by a Plymough Voyager traveling Eastbound on Denison. The officer was then thrown into the Westbound lanes and hit by a Chevy Blazer.

The officer has been on the force for two years and is listed in stable condition at Metro.

The driver of the Plymouth - Miguel Angel - was driving under suspension.

No charges yet.

