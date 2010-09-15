Good News: Hundreds of laid off CMSD teachers called back to work

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Good news for Cleveland Metropolitan School District teachers.

Reports out Wednesday morning claim the district has recalled 335 of the 546 laid-off teachers back to work.

Another 69 declined to come back or didn't show up for meetings with school officials.

The recall, possibly because of the 17-million-dollars in concessions teachers agreed to for this school year.

Also from the district, they've ratified a contract with bus drivers and attendants..

Plus, with the union representing secretaries, cleaners and food service workers... that just leaves assistant custodians, bus mechanics, laborers and safety and security.

Those left have a tentative deal that needs to be voted on.

The district is trying to balance a deficit of over 52 million dollars.