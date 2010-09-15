Moving On: Commissioners want to leave posts with reputations in tact amid Russo scandal

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Federal agents rounded up 8 people in connection to the Cuyahoga county Corruption investigation Wednesday morning. Here's who they are and how they're connected

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Commissioners met Thursday morning for the first time since the fall of disgraced Commissioner Jimmy Dimora. Dimora was not in attendance, as he was ordered to take a one week leave of absence.

After a two-year investigation, the FBI finally nailed Dimora on corruption charges. Dimora and seven others in his inner circle taken into custody by federal agents early Wednesday morning.

Dimora has been the main focus of the federal allegations, but now, another commissioner's name is surfacing - Peter Lawson Jones. There is a suggestion that Lawson Jones did a favor for someone who was going to hold a fundraiser for him. The specifics are that a labor leader wanted a raise for his wife, a county employee, so he asked Kevin Kelly to approach Lawson Jones to make that happen and offered to hold a fundraiser for Lawson Jones. The fundraiser came off and later the wife, along with others in that office, did get a raise.



"At no time and at no point did Kevin ever ask anything of me relative to the fundraising," Commissioner Lawson Jones said. "There were no strings attached, no preconditions. Come December 31st, 2010, I leave this office with my reputation for integrity and diligence in tact."



Lawson Jones intends to contact investigators and answer any questions that they might have, but he strenuously says that he did nothing wrong.

Jimmy Dimora was arrested at his Independence home early Wednesday morning. [Watch the video of his arrest by clicking here] He was arraigned in court that very afternoon, and pleaded not guilty to all charges. After Dimora posted bond, he spoke to the media outside the federal courthouse.

"I'm looking forward to finishing out my term as County Commissioner. I have, as you know, just a little over three months and continuing to represent the people that allowed me to serve them and certainly I am respectful of that and grateful for that. I've had a great tenure and I've enjoyed my tenure as a public servant and I want to finish it out."

"I'm not guilty," Dimora continues. "I'm gonna defend it, fight it tooth and nail."

When asked if he had anything to say to the people of Cuyahoga County, Dimora said, "I've done nothing wrong and they've not had any problem with any loss of any taxpayers money on any vote that I cast. We will show that through this process and this court trial."

Here's who FBI agents rounded up Wednesday:

Jimmy Dimora - Cuyahoga County Commissioner [Read the indictment HERE ] Bridget McCafferty - Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge [Read the indictment HERE ] Steven Terry - Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge [Read the indictment HERE ] Robert W. Rybak - Business manager at Plumbing a and Pipefitting Industry of the US & Canada [Read the indictment HERE ] Jerry Skuhrovec - Auditor's Office/Sheriff's Office employee [Read the indictment HERE ] Michael Gabor - Auditor's Officer employee [Read the indictment HERE ] William N. Neiheiser - Former President and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Mechanical [Read the indictment HERE ] Samir Mohammad - Deputy Chief Auditor [Read the indictment HERE ]

What is so outrageous about this is what is contained in the Dimora indictment. Direct quotes from wiretape with Dimora showing a callous disregard for taxpayers and trading jobs for not just cash, but sex.

Dimora got a woman a job after having sex with her. The FBI taped her saying:

Public Employee 39: "F***ing you is a wonderful thing."

Dimora: "What an unexpected pleasure"

Public Employee 39: "Good things come to those that wait"

New tapes from the Vegas trip. Kevin Kelley teased Dimora that he was going to get a disease on his lips because of what he did with a hooker.

Dimora: "If I get them, I am drinking out of everybody's cut when nobody is looking so that everybody catches it. So it is a common disease that we are all going to catch together."

The federal probe kicked off in July of 2008, when federal agents raided the homes of Commissioner Jimmy Dimora and Auditor Frank Russo. They were both the main targets in the corruption investigation. Russo resigned his post last week amid a slew of federal charges.

Dimora held lots of power in Cuyahoga County and served as one of three commissioners in charge of handing out county contracts for various jobs.

The other commissioners - Tim Hagan and Peter Lawson Jones - have not been tied to the investigation. Both had asked for Dimora to step down in the months leading up to his arrest.

"Ya'll were waiting for the shoe to drop and I wasn't - I wasn't stunned by it all," said Commissioner Hagan."Finally, this has happened. I have to say, very honestly, though, from my perspective, well, at least this nightmare of putting up with this is coming to an end. And, yeah, there is a sense of relief. I think there's a sense of relief among all of us that work here."

After the arrests, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Bill Mason released this statement:

It is a dark day for Cuyahoga County. For two years, we expected these charges may come. We will continue to work with the federal authorities.

Here's the breakdown on those indicted:

Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora is accused of using his political position to gain cash and trips.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Bridget McCafferty is accused of making rulings at the request of former Cuyahoga County Auditor Frank Russo. In return, Russo lent her his considerable political clout, his sizable campaign warchest, and even county workers to organize their campaigns.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Terry is also accused of making rulings at the request of former Cuyahoga County Auditor Frank Russo. In return, Russo lent him his considerable political clout, his sizable campaign warchest, and even county workers to organize their campaigns.

Federal agents taped Terry telling Russo, "I still have the note that you gave me." Russo said, "OK, good, so deny the motions for summary judgement, OK, good." Terry said, "Got it."

As a result, a party seeking a $190,000 settlement only got $27,000.

Jerry J.Skuhrovec is an Auditors Office and Sheriff's Office employee. Skuhrovec gave Russo gifts and raised campaign funds for Russo's brother during a 2008 judicial race. Russo cajoled former Sheriff Gerald McFaul into hiring Skruhovec as a property appraiser, a gig promised to be worth at least $50,000 annually. He remained on the auditor's payroll while scouting at least one cheap foreclosed property for Russo's son, according to the charges.

Samir Mohammad is a former Deputy Chief Auditor. Mohammad is a 44-year-old of Cleveland. Tuesday, Mohammed was told to quit the Auditor's office, which he did. He was Russo's right hand man and is accused of paying bribes for better jobs and passing bribe money to Frank Russo.

Michael D. Gabor, age 51,of Parma, Ohio was an Auditor's Office employee. Prosecutors say he acted as a go-between of sorts for both Russo and for County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora. Gabor worked as little as 10 hours per week but spent much of his time running errands, driving public officials around, at pool parties or gambling trips. He is also described as a close confidante and driver of Dimora, who was involved in several business deals with him, including a failed attempt to get a job with a green building company linked to former construction executive Steven Pumper.

William N. Neiheiser is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Mechanical a heating and cooling business. Neiheiser is 62-years-old, of Gates Mills, Ohio. Reliance Mechanical was implicated in federal charges against former MetroHealth Medical Center Executive John J. Carroll.

Carroll admitted receiving $25,000 in cash, travel, concert tickets, loge tickets to the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers games and other perks including meals and drinks in return for steering $28 million in hospital construction projects to reliance. The amounts of the contracts in the charges match Reliance Mechanical's contracts with the hospital.

Robert Rybak, 53-years-old from Independence, Ohio is a business manager with the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada. Rybak did work at Dimora's home, including connecting a gas line to the swimming pool so it could be heated.

Everyone has since pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.