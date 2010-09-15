Gun Play: High school student busted for bringing - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Gun Play: High school student busted for bringing a weapon to school

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MASSILLON, OH (WOIO) - A high school student sitting in juvenile jail after bring a weapon to school on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Washington High School. The weapon was not discharged and never posed a threat to students or staff members.

No word on what charges the student will face at this time.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly