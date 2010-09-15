Is 8 Enough: Cuyahoga County Corruption Photos and ID's

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Federal agents rounded up 8 people in connection to the Cuyahoga county Corruption investigation Wednesday morning.

Here's who they are and how they're connected:

Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora is accused of using his political position to gain cash and trips.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Bridget McCafferty is accused of making rulings at the request of former Cuyahoga County Auditor Frank Russo. In return, Russo lent her his considerable political clout, his sizable campaign warchest, and even county workers to organize their campaigns.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Terry is also accused of making rulings at the request of former Cuyahoga County Auditor Frank Russo. In return, Russo lent him his considerable political clout, his sizable campaign warchest, and even county workers to organize their campaigns.

Jerry J.Skuhrovec is an Auditors Office and Sheriff's Office employee. Skuhrovec gave Russo gifts and raised campaign funds for Russo's brother during a 2008 judicial race. Russo cajoled former Sheriff Gerald McFaul into hiring Skruhovec as a property appraiser, a gig promised to be worth at least $50,000 annually. He remained on the auditor's payroll while scouting at least one cheap foreclosed property for Russo's son, according to the charges.

Samir Mohammad is a former Deputy Chief Auditor. Mohammad is a 44-year-old of Cleveland. Tuesday, Mohammed was told to quit the Auditor's office, which he did. He was Russo's right hand man and is accused of paying bribes for better jobs and passing bribe money to Frank Russo.

Michael D. Gabor, age 51,of Parma, Ohio was an Auditor's Office employee. Prosecutors say he acted as a go-between of sorts for both Russo and for County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora. Gabor worked as little as 10 hours per week but spent much of his time running errands, driving public officials around, at pool parties or gambling trips. He is also described as a close confidante and driver of Dimora, who was involved in several business deals with him, including a failed attempt to get a job with a green building company linked to former construction executive Steven Pumper.

William N. Neiheiser is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Mechanical a heating and cooling business. Neiheiser is 62-years-old, of Gates Mills, Ohio. Reliance Mechanical was implicated in federal charges against former MetroHealth Medical Center Executive John J. Carroll.

Carroll admitted receiving $25,000 in cash, travel, concert tickets, loge tickets to the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers games and other perks including meals and drinks in return for steering $28 million in hospital construction projects to reliance. The amounts of the contracts in the charges match Reliance Mechanical's contracts with the hospital.

Robert Rybak, 53-years-old from Independence, Ohio is a business manager with the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada. Rybak did work at Dimora's home, including connecting a gas line to the swimming pool so it could be heated.

