Incompetent caregiver pleads not guilty in elderly woman's death, second caregiver on the run

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - New details on a couple of incompetent caregivers who let an elderly woman waste away until she died.

50-year-old Michael Debartolo and 77-year-old Steven Kerr lived next door to the 83-year-old victim in her penthouse located on Edgewater Drive in Lakewood.

Debartolo began taking care of the victim and presented himself as her caregiver. He assisted her in making decisions; he took the victim to the doctor; and he decided when she would see her family.

Over time, several credit card accounts were opened without the victim's knowledge. There were nine checks listed as loan repayment checks made out to Debartolo totaling $3,450. There were also 5 additional checks issued to Kerr from the same account that totaled $6,952. Checks were also issued for monthly rent payments which started off at $850 a month and ended at $915 a month. The account had a balance of $4.87 on May 21, 2008, after a total of seven, $300 ATM withdrawals were made totaling $2,100.

The victim died on May 14, 2008, as a result of a blood infection and from the discontinuation of anti-seizure medication. Her death was ruled a homicide due to medical neglect.

Debartolo and Kerr are charged with involuntary manslaughter, failing to provide for a functionally impaired person and theft.

Kerr pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday, while Debartolo was a no show. There is now a warrant out for his immediate arrest.

