UPDATE: Drug raid yields big buck marijuana plants, cache of weapons

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: BATH, OH (WOIO) - New details on a big pot bust in Summit County on Wednesday.

18 six-feet-tall marijuana plants valued at more than $20,000 were found inside a home on Fairway Drive.

The chief tells 19 Action News officers also found a sophisticated marijuana growing system and 15 weapons - including two Russian military assault rifles - during the raid.

Charges are pending against a man living in the house.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.