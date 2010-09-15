J Lo set to make big bucks on American Idol

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It's official...Jennifer Lopez will be on the judging panel for ''American Idol'' and get this she's expected to make $12 million is for just one-year!

Now that sounds like a lot of money but it isn't as hefty a paycheck as it seems, when you consider Ryan Seacrest makes $15 million and Simon Cowell made $45 million last season.

One thing's for sure, FOX will no doubt make her earn that money. In addition to the judging gig, Lopez's deal is said to include commitments for other TV projects at Fox, plus a possible big-screen film tied to the ''Idol'' franchise.

So the judging line up this season will be J Lo, Steven Tyler from Aerosmith and the dawg himself, Randy Jackson.

